S. Korea Adds 428 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea added 428 new COVID-19 cases throughout Tuesday, raising the accumulated total to 99-thousand-846.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that of the new cases, 411 were local infections while 17 were imported.Daily cases rose by 82 from the previous day, rebounding to the 400s after just one day.Major clusters include a sauna in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, which is linked to 220 cases so far.At least 87 people, including workers and families, have been confirmed in relation to Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering's Okpo shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.Almost three quarters of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 135 in Seoul, 150 in Gyeonggi Province and 21 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 105 cases.Three more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-707. The fatality rate stands at one-point-71 percent with the number of critically ill patients rising by ten to 111.