North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired two short-range cruise missiles into the West Sea on Sunday, in its first missile launch in eleven months and since the Biden administration began in January.As the UN Security Council(UNSC) only bans ballistic missile launches, the North did not violate UNSC resolutions.South Korean military sources confirmed the launch on Wednesday after reports by the Washington Post and Reuters.According to Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a ranking member of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, Pyongyang fired off the missiles at around 6:36 a.m. on Sunday.Citing intelligence authorities, Ha, a member of the main opposition People Power Party, wrote on Facebook that the North fired the missiles from Nampo city on the west coast in the direction of China.U.S. officials who briefed reporters on the launches also said they did not fall in the categories covered by UNSC resolutions, saying they are part of "normal testing."They added that the Biden administration is close to completing its review of North Korea policies and that U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold a meeting with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan next week to discuss them.Asked about the missile launches, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters that "we've learned nothing much has changed."The launches follow the end of joint military exercises and a two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers between Seoul and Washington last week.