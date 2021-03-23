Oh Leads Park in Latest Poll on Seoul Mayor Race

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A fresh public opinion poll showed that Oh Se-hoon, the unified opposition candidate for April's Seoul mayoral race, has a nearly 20-percentage-point lead over his ruling Democratic Party(DP) opponent Park Young-sun.Realmeter said Wednesday that it surveyed one-thousand-42 adults residing in Seoul on Monday and Tuesday and found that 48-point-nine percent said they plan to vote for Oh. Twenty-nine-point-two percent supported Park.The gap between the two candidates’ approval ratings stood at 19-point-seven percentage points or outside the margin of error.The survey found that Oh fared strongly among supporters of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), conservatives, seniors aged 60 or older and housewives.Park was found to be popular among DP supporters, liberals and people in their 40s.Commissioned by YTN and TBS, the poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.