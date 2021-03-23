Russian Minister in Seoul for Diplomatic Anniv. Event, Ministerial Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to attend a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, marking the 30th anniversary of South Korea-Russia diplomatic relations.Lavrov, who arrived in South Korea from China late Tuesday, is known to be coordinating meetings with top government officials charged with foreign affairs and security ahead of the celebration.On Thursday, Lavrov will meet his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong and discuss bilateral relations, Korea Peninsula affairs and key global issues.The two officials are likely to exchange views on arranging a visit to South Korea by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Lavrov's visit comes amid the Joe Biden administration's aggravated tensions with China and Russia over a range of issues, such as human rights abuses, technology, and cyberconflict.Lavrov last visited South Korea when he accompanied Putin on his Seoul trip in November 2013.