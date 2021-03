Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has expressed deep concerns over the rise in hate crimes targeting Asians in the U.S.The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday quoted Chung as saying during a meeting of senior officials that the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian communities in the U.S. is a matter that concerns the safety of Korean-Americans.He stressed that the government, with keen interest, will work closely with U.S. government agencies at all levels to prevent any damage toward Korean-Americans and to secure their safety.The minister then again conveyed his condolences to the Korean-American and Asian American communities that have been rattled by these crimes.He said Seoul will continue to actively support Washington in sternly addressing them.