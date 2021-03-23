Official Campaigning for April 7 By-elections to Begin Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Official campaigning for the April 7 by-elections will kick off on Thursday for 13 days, after which 21 public officials will be elected, including the mayors for Seoul and Busan.In the mayoral races, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to focus on character and raise issues with real estate matters involving the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidates.A key official on the campaign for the DP’s Seoul mayor candidate, Park Young-sun, said people will choose between Park, who served successfully as SMEs minister, and the unified opposition candidate Oh Se-hoon, who the official said was a failure as Seoul mayor.The PPP is focusing on the scandal surrounding the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) and on the government’s failed real estate policies.The party is set to draw the support of existing supporters in addition to voters who are unhappy with the Moon Jae-in administration as opinion polls show record-low approval ratings for both the president and the DP.The PPP is also set to emphasize that the by-elections are taking place after two former mayors, who are members of the DP, became embroiled in sexual assault scandals.