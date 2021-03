Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has shrugged off North Korea's latest short-range missile launch over the weekend.Returning to the White House Tuesday evening after a trip to Ohio, Biden addressed the issue.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden](Reporter: Do you feel that's a real provocation by North Korea?)"No. According to the Defense Department, it's business as usual. There's no new, there's no new wrinkle in what they did."South Korean and U.S. military sources confirmed that North Korea fired two short-range cruise missiles on Sunday.This came after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement, threatening Seoul and Washington for their recently ended joint drill.