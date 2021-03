Photo : YONHAP News

Shipments of 250-thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech were transported to 22 vaccination sites across South Korea.This comes after the vaccines, directly purchased from Pfizer, arrived at Incheon International Airport earlier on Wednesday.These doses will be used to inoculate elderly citizens aged 75 or older, as well as those living or working at senior facilities, starting April 7.The vaccines will be stored in freezers that maintain a temperature of below minus 70 degrees. They will be guarded around-the-clock by military forces and the police.