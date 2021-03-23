Minister Orders PNU to Investigate Allegations Involving Cho Kuk’s Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has ordered Pusan National University to look into alleged irregularities in the admission of Cho Min, the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, into its medical school.Speaking at a meeting Wednesday, the minister said it does not violate the principle of the presumption of innocence to have the school investigate and take appropriate measures before a final court ruling.The former minister's wife, who is a university professor, received a four-year sentence in her first trial last December over academic fraud committed to help her daughter get into medical school.Earlier this month, the ministry asked the university to draw up a plan for the investigation, but the school said it would review whether to cancel Cho’s admission after a final court decision.The school has now told the ministry that it will set up a committee and task force to look into the allegations and swiftly reach a conclusion.