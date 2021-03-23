Minister Orders PNU to Investigate Allegations Involving Cho Kuk’s Daughter

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has ordered Pusan National University to look into alleged irregularities in the admission of Cho Min, the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, into its medical school.
Speaking at a meeting Wednesday, the minister said it does not violate the principle of the presumption of innocence to have the school investigate and take appropriate measures before a final court ruling.
The former minister's wife, who is a university professor, received a four-year sentence in her first trial last December over academic fraud committed to help her daughter get into medical school.
Earlier this month, the ministry asked the university to draw up a plan for the investigation, but the school said it would review whether to cancel Cho’s admission after a final court decision.
The school has now told the ministry that it will set up a committee and task force to look into the allegations and swiftly reach a conclusion.