Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ordered the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) to suspend two of the conditions it set for local cable channel MBN to renew its license.The Seoul Administrative Court on Wednesday partially accepted MBN’s request to suspend three conditions that it was required to meet for its license renewal.In accordance with the latest ruling, the two conditions will be suspended until 30 days after the outcome of the first trial on the network's objection to the KCC's decision.After deliberating whether to renew MBN’s license last November, the KCC set 17 conditions for the channel to meet in order to renew its license for three more years. MBN filed a suit against KCC, saying if three of the conditions remain valid it could suffer irrecoverable damages.