Politics

Park Pledges Free Lunch for Seniors, Ahn Visits PPP Meeting

Write: 2021-03-24 16:24:57Update: 2021-03-24 17:13:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Seoul mayoral candidate, Park Young-sun, has pledged free lunches for senior citizens in the capital city.

Visiting an elderly welfare center in Seoul's Jongno district on Wednesday morning, Park held an on- and offline meeting with some 400 seniors there.

She pledged to establish a system to provide free lunch to the elderly by connecting various organizations that carry out similar charity meal services.

Park also promised support for digital education and free Wi-Fi, and vowed to introduce a health care system for seniors to receive one-on-one medical attention.

Meanwhile, the minor opposition People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who lost the unified opposition primary to the main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) Oh Se-hoon, made a surprise visit to a PPP plenary meeting.

PPP lawmakers stood and welcomed Ahn who wore a red necktie, a color that represents the main opposition party. Ahn previously said he would lend his aid to an opposition victory in the mayoral race.
