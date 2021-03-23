Park Pledges Free Lunch for Seniors, Ahn Visits PPP Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Seoul mayoral candidate, Park Young-sun, has pledged free lunches for senior citizens in the capital city.Visiting an elderly welfare center in Seoul's Jongno district on Wednesday morning, Park held an on- and offline meeting with some 400 seniors there.She pledged to establish a system to provide free lunch to the elderly by connecting various organizations that carry out similar charity meal services.Park also promised support for digital education and free Wi-Fi, and vowed to introduce a health care system for seniors to receive one-on-one medical attention.Meanwhile, the minor opposition People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who lost the unified opposition primary to the main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) Oh Se-hoon, made a surprise visit to a PPP plenary meeting.PPP lawmakers stood and welcomed Ahn who wore a red necktie, a color that represents the main opposition party. Ahn previously said he would lend his aid to an opposition victory in the mayoral race.