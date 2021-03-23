Law Passed to Make LH Officials to Register Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliament has passed a law that makes it compulsory for employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) to register their assets amid the controversy surrounding allegations of land purchase irregularities by some LH officials.The National Assembly held a plenary session on Wednesday and passed an amendment to the Public Service Ethics Act.Under the revision, all employees of LH and officials of other public agencies handling land development and other real estate issues will be required to register their wealth with the government. They must also report when and how they acquired the registered wealth and their sources of income.Under the previous law, only high-ranking government officials that are fourth-grade or higher, as well as the heads and deputy heads of public companies were required to do so.The revision can also restrict those subject to the mandate and other stakeholders from acquiring lands and properties related to their work.