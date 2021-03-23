Menu Content

Politics

Public Officials to Face up to Life Imprisonment for Insider Information Speculation

2021-03-24

Photo : KBS News

Public officials who are found guilty of using confidential information for real estate investment for personal gain may face up to life imprisonment.

The National Assembly passed an amendment to the Special Act on Public Housing during a plenary session on Wednesday. 

Under the revision, officials using confidential information regarding land development to buy and sell properties themselves or to provide or leak such knowledge to others will face up to five years in prison and will be fined three to five times the amount of the proceeds. 

But, if the amount of the proceeds or the amount of potential losses they avoided by using insider information exceeds five billion won, they could even face a life sentence.

The parliament also passed a separate law drafted solely on the Korea Land and Housing Corporation at the center of the recent suspicions of alleged real estate irregularities by public officials.

The law stipulates employees and executives of the state-run company or those retiring from the company within 10 years to return any proceeds gained by abusing undisclosed information, pay three to five times the proceeds in fines and face up to five years in prison.
