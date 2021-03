Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Thursday morning.The JCS is reportedly analyzing the launch, such as the type of projectile and the range.According to NHK, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile at around 7:09 a.m, warning ships against coming close to any fallen objects.The launch comes after the North's firing of cruise missiles off the west coast over the weekend was belatedly made public the previous day.