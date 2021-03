Photo : YONHAP News

The official campaign period for the April 7 mayoral by-elections has kicked off in Seoul and Busan.Park Young-sun, the ruling Democratic Party's candidate for Seoul mayor, started her campaign at a convenience store in Mapo district at 12 a.m. on Thursday. Park worked for an hour at the store along with an employee in his 20s.Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party visited a subway depot in Seongdong district.Oh, the single unified candidate of the conservative opposition bloc, disinfected seats and straps of a subway car, in a message stressing quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The two candidates will continue their election campaigns for 13 days until April 6.