Japan: Presumed Ballistic Missile Fired by N. Korea Likely Fell Outside Japan's EEZ

Japan said on Thursday that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, adding it appears to have fallen outside Japanese territory.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, an official of Japan's Defense Ministry said that a presumed ballistic missile launched by North Korea at around 7:06 a.m. appears to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.The official then said the repeated ballistic missile launches by the North are a serious matter for Japan as well as the international community.NHK reported that the latest occurrence marks the first ballistic missile launch by the North since March 29 last year, when two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the port city of Wonsan.Earlier, Japan's coast guard said that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile at 7:09 a.m., warning ships against coming close to any fallen objects.