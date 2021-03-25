JCS: N. Korea Fired Two Projectiles into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning.The JCS said that North Korea launched two projectiles from an area in South Hamgyong Province into eastern waters. Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the launches.It added that the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation while maintaining close cooperation with the U.S. and a readiness posture.The JCS didn't say whether the missiles were ballistic. However, quoting a senior U.S. official, CNN reported that the North launched two ballistic missiles.According to Reuters, Japan's coast guard also said that North Korea may have fired ballistic missiles on Thursday morning. According to Japanese sources, the objects flew over 400 kilometers.North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned under UN Security Council resolutions.