Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office will hold an emergency National Security Council(NSC) meeting to discuss North Korea's missile launch on Thursday morning.The session is usually held on Thursday afternoon, but was moved up to 9 a.m. due to the launch.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.Some in the military speculated the projectiles were ballistic missiles, which would be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.If the missiles were ballistic, it would be the first such launch by the North since March of last year, when it said it tested super-large multiple rocket launchers in Wonsan on the North's east coast.