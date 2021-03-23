S. Korea Reports 430 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 100,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 430 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with the country's cumulative cases now surpassing 100-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the new cases raised the country's caseload to 100-thousand-276.It took about 14 months after the first reported case on January 20 last year for total cases to surpass 100-thousand.Of the new cases detected throughout Wednesday, 419 were local infections while eleven were imported.About two-thirds of local cases came from the greater Seoul metro area, with 125 in the capital city, 147 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 136 cases.Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at one-point-seven percent with the number of critically ill patients unchanged at 111.