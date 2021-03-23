PM Suga: N. Korea's Launch Violates UN Security Council Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.Suga made the remarks after a session of Japan’s National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday morning right after the launch of what is presumed to be missiles, labeling it a "violation of UN Security Council resolutions."[Sound bite: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (Japanese-English translation)]"The missile launch, which is the first time in nearly a year, since last March 29, poses a threat to the peace and safety of Japan and the region. It is also a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution. We strongly protest and denounce (this action)."While confirming that the objects fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Suga said there is a need to strengthen vigilance and monitoring and that Tokyo will closely cooperate with the U.S. and South Korea.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, right after the launch, Suga ordered the government to focus on collecting information and ensuring the safety of Japanese vessels and aircraft.The prime minister then convened the NSC meeting to discuss responses, with the foreign and defense ministers in attendance.