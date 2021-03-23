Menu Content

Politics

Blinken: US Will Not Force NATO Allies into 'Us-or-Them' Choice with China

Write: 2021-03-25 11:07:53Update: 2021-03-25 11:51:51

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington will not force NATO allies into an "us-or-them" choice with Beijing, but warned that China is actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the allies' shared values.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday during his first visit to Europe as secretary of state, Blinken said Beijing's coercive behavior threatens the allies' collective security and prosperity. He also called out the country for its intellectual property theft and human rights abuses.

The top U.S. diplomat said by working together to realize a positive vision for international order, he is confident that NATO allies can outcompete China on any playing field.

He added that the allies must jointly respond when one of them is coerced by Beijing, and reduce vulnerability by integrating their economies.

Blinken said countries can still work with China where possible, noting that climate change was an area where cooperation was necessary.

Blinken's remarks come as European allies, France and Germany, are seeking a strategic balance in relations with Washington and Beijing.
