S. Korea Yet to Confirm Whether N. Korea Fired Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has yet to confirm whether the two projectiles North Korea fired into the East Sea Thursday morning are ballistic missiles.At a press briefing, Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said officials need to analyze the launches to clarify the facts, adding it would be inadvisable to discuss the details.Earlier on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Pyongyang fired two unidentified projectiles from its eastern South Hamgyong Province.The latest incident comes days after Pyongyang launched two cruise missiles into the West Sea. While these missiles are not banned under United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, ballistic missiles are.Asked about the ministry's position, the spokesperson said the ministry is waiting for the outcome of the National Security Council meeting.