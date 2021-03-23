Assembly Members Had Avg. Assets of 2.84 Bln Won as of End 2020

The average value of assets owned by each of the 298 National Assembly members came to two-point-84 billion won, or about two-point-five million U.S. dollars, as of the end of last year, with 49 lawmakers owning more than one home.
According to the Assembly's ethics committee on Wednesday, independent Rep. Jeon Bong-min topped the ranking with assets of 91-point-four billion won.
Former People Power Party(PPP) representative-turned-independent Park Duk-hyum came in second with 56 billion won, followed by the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Park Jeung, who reported assets of 45-point-three billion won.
Twenty-nine of the 49 multiple homeowners were from the PPP, 14 from the DP and one from the minor Open Democratic Party. Five were independents. Forty-nine lawmakers owned one or more homes in Seoul’s affluent districts of Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa.
Independent Park Duk-hyum owned the largest amount of land at 41 plots worth 22 billion won under his and his wife's names in areas including Seoul's Songpa and Gangwon Province.