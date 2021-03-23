Assembly Members Had Avg. Assets of 2.84 Bln Won as of End 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The average value of assets owned by each of the 298 National Assembly members came to two-point-84 billion won, or about two-point-five million U.S. dollars, as of the end of last year, with 49 lawmakers owning more than one home.According to the Assembly's ethics committee on Wednesday, independent Rep. Jeon Bong-min topped the ranking with assets of 91-point-four billion won.Former People Power Party(PPP) representative-turned-independent Park Duk-hyum came in second with 56 billion won, followed by the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Park Jeung, who reported assets of 45-point-three billion won.Twenty-nine of the 49 multiple homeowners were from the PPP, 14 from the DP and one from the minor Open Democratic Party. Five were independents. Forty-nine lawmakers owned one or more homes in Seoul’s affluent districts of Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa.Independent Park Duk-hyum owned the largest amount of land at 41 plots worth 22 billion won under his and his wife's names in areas including Seoul's Songpa and Gangwon Province.