Pres. Office Expresses 'Deep Concern' over N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep concern" over Pyongyang's missile launch early Thursday.In a statement, the presidential office said the National Security Council(NSC) expressed deep concern that missiles were launched as the U.S. is reviewing its North Korea policy.Shortly after the projectiles were fired, the NSC convened an emergency meeting for a briefing by Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and to check on the security status on the Korean Peninsula.The council members decided to thoroughly analyze the objective of the launches in cooperation with relevant countries, including the United States.Seoul and Washington are expected to analyze detailed data on the missiles through close coordination between their defense and intelligence officials.While referring to the projectiles as missiles, the NSC has yet to confirm whether they are ballistic, which are banned under UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The allies are reportedly leaning toward the possibility that the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.