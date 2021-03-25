JCS: N. Korea May Have Fired Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is leaning towards the possibility that North Korea's two projectiles fired into the East Sea Thursday morning were short-range ballistic missiles.An official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said South Korea and the United States are analyzing detailed data and looking into the possibility of the projectiles being short-range ballistic missiles.Asked whether the missiles were launched from a submarine, the official said they were fired from the ground.According to the JCS, the North launched the missiles from its eastern South Hamgyong Province at around 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. The projectiles traveled around 450 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers.The JCS said that the allies are maintaining a readiness posture against further developments from the North.