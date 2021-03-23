Menu Content

US Indo-Pacific Command Vows to Consult with Allies following Missile Launch

Write: 2021-03-25 13:49:34Update: 2021-03-25 13:54:15

US Indo-Pacific Command Vows to Consult with Allies following Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Indo-Pacific Command vowed to continue to closely communicate with allies and monitor the situation following North Korea's projectile launch early Thursday.

In a statement, the command said the incident displays the threats the North's illegal weapons program poses to neighboring countries and the international community.

It added that the U.S. commitment to defending its allies in the region, specifically South Korea and Japan, remains ironclad.

Although it referred to the North's projectiles as missiles, the command did not elaborate on whether they were ballistic missiles or their traveling distance.

Earlier, CNN, citing a high-level U.S. official, said Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles, which is banned under United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions on North Korea.
