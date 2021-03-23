Menu Content

Sergei Lavrov: Efforts for Peace on Korean Peninsula Important

Write: 2021-03-25 13:57:44Update: 2021-03-25 18:35:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and South Korea maintain the stance that a negotiation process involving all relevant parties must swiftly resume to clearly address all regional issues. 

Lavrov made the remark on Thursday in a joint press release following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong in Seoul. 

The Russian minister stressed that it is important that efforts be exerted toward maintaining peace and stability in Northeast Asia, including the Korean Peninsula. He said such efforts include all related parties abandoning the arms race and attempts to revitalize any type of military activity. 

Lavrov apparently made the remarks in regard to North Korea’s launch of two projectiles earlier in the day and to Seoul and Washington’s efforts to build military capabilities.  

Chung, for his part, said Seoul expressed serious concerns over the North’s missile launches, which came amid active efforts to promptly denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Lavrov and Chung said their countries agreed to discuss the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting South Korea once the COVID-19 outbreak is under control.
