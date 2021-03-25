N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles as US Drafts New Denuclearization Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea has launched what appear to be short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan. The two projectiles dropped into the East Sea before reaching Japanese waters but the launch pushed Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to the edge. Seoul remains cautious before calling the launch a violation of UN resolutions.Our Kim Bum-soo has more on the missile launch.Report:[Sound bite: JCS spokesman Kim Joon-rak (Korean-English translation)]"[The South Korean] military detected two short-range missile launches at around 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. from North Korea's Hamju, South Hamgyong Province... "It was Thursday morning when the South Korean military detected two missile launches from North Korea’s eastern coastal Hamju County in South Hamgyong Province.After soaring to an altitude of 60 kilometers, the projectiles flew around 450 kilometers and landed in the East Sea before reaching Japanese waters.Given the flight details, some analysts suggested the projectiles were either the KN-23 variant of the Russian-made Iskander that North Korea developed, or a tactical surface-to-surface missile.An official at the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, however, shied away from officially identifying the projectiles as ballistic missiles while carefully adding that the military is leaning towards such a possibility.North Korea in March of last year tested what it called the "new super-large multiple rocket launcher" but has since kept it low, firing only smaller missiles.Thursday's launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister issued a statement last week, threatening Seoul and Washington over their joint military drills.The North then launched two cruise missiles into the West Sea on Sunday, reminding the South of Kim's remarks about developing tactical nuclear missiles earlier in January.After the military detected the missile activity, the South Korean National Security Council(NSC) held an emergency meeting at the presidential office for an hour and a half Thursday morning, and issued a statement, expressing "deep concern” that this came as the U.S. is reviewing its North Korea policy.While referring to the projectiles as missiles, the NSC has yet to confirm whether they are ballistic, which are banned under UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.With Seoul remaining mindful of inter-Korean relations, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga labeled the launch a "violation of UN Security Council resolutions."Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.