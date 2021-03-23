Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea Fires 2 Missiles into East Sea, Top Office Expresses 'Deep Concern'

Write: 2021-03-25 14:34:47Update: 2021-03-25 18:35:41

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea Thursday morning.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North launched the projectiles from its eastern South Hamgyong Province at around 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. The projectiles traveled around 450 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers. 

It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing detailed data on the missiles. 

The Defense Ministry withheld its assessment on whether the missiles were ballistic, which are banned under UN Security Council resolutions.

Following the missile launches, the presidential office convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee chaired by National Security Adviser Suh Hoon.  

The top office said the NSC expressed "deep concern” that this came as the Biden administration is reviewing its North Korea policy.
