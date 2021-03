Photo : KBS News

The family of a victim kidnapped by North Korea during the Korean War has won a compensation suit filed against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday ruled in favor of the plaintiff, identified by the surname Choi, in a 50-million-won suit.Choi's father, who served as a police officer during the Korean War, was reportedly kidnapped in September 1950, and whether he is still alive is uncertain to this day.The court handed down the ruling after notifying the North of the proceedings and not receiving any response.