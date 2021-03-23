Menu Content

S. Korean Political Parties React to N. Korea's Latest Launch

Write: 2021-03-25 17:30:00Update: 2021-03-25 19:04:48

S. Korean Political Parties React to N. Korea's Latest Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s rival political parties have shown mixed reactions to North Korea’s launch of what were presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday. 

In a written briefing, Kim Byung-joo, a spokesperson for the Ruling Democratic Party on security issues, expressed deep concerns over the launch, noting it came following the visits to South Korea by U.S. secretaries of state and defense and amid Washington’s review of its North Korea policy. 

He urged the government to perceive the gravity of the situation and analyze the background and intention of the launch with relevant countries including the United States and enhance discussions with them. 

Spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok for the main opposition People’s Power Party said the launch, if it is of ballistic missiles as reported, is a clear violation of UN Security Council sanctions. 

He then accused the Moon Jae-in administration of excessively walking on eggshells not to upset the Pyongyang regime and demanded the government follow up with countermeasures including raising an official complaint against the North.
