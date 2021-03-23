NIS: N. Korea Launch May Intend to Send Signal ahead of Biden's News Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s spy agency says North Korea’s latest missile launch could be related to the imminent U.S. announcement of its new policies on the Kim Jong-un regime.According to multiple members of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Thursday, an official of the National Intelligence Service presented his analysis to ranking members of the committee earlier in the day.A member of the parliamentary committee told Yonhap News that Pyongyang could have felt the need to make its presence felt ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first presidential media conference on Thursday in which he is expected to disclose his government’s stance on the North.Another committee member said the launch may be a protest over the UN Human Rights Council’s recent adoption of a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations or the repatriation of a North Korean businessman accused of money laundering to the U.S. from Malaysia.The member also said judging from the NIS report, the Joe Biden administration appears to be taking the North Korean launch more seriously than the former U.S. administration under Donald Trump.