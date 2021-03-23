S. Korea Succeeds in Final Engine Combustion Test for Space Launch Vehicle

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's final combustion test for the main engine of what is poised to be its first homegrown rocket has been deemed a success.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said on Thursday that the third test for the first-stage engines of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2(KSLV-2), also known as “Nuri,” went smoothly earlier in the day, displaying a stable supply of propellants and combustion.With the test, which also finalized the development of three-stage engines, the agencies will only need to assemble the rocket’s flight model and rehearse before the scheduled launch with a mock payload at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province in October.The second launch, which will carry an actual satellite weighing one-point-five tons to put it into Earth’s orbit, is set to be made in May next year.If the launch goes successfully, South Korea will become the world’s seventh country with the technological capacity to build its own space launch vehicles.Nuri is roughly 47 meters long and weighs 200 tons, with a maximum diameter of three-point-three meters.It will be powered by four engines with 75 tons of thrust in the first stage, a single 75-ton-thrust engine in the second stage and an engine with seven tons of thrust in the third stage.