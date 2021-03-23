China Urges Dialogue after N. Korea's Latest Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiations after North Korea launched suspected ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying relayed her government’s stance in a briefing on Thursday when asked about the launch of what were presumed to be two short-range missiles from near South Hamgyong Province earlier in the day.Hua said safeguarding peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and resolving the problem through dialogue and negotiations accords each party’s interest and is also in line with the international community’s universal expectation.She said China wants to see every party move in the same direction and called on relevant nations to continue easing tensions on the peninsula, urging a political resolution to the matter.The spokesperson also said China wants to make active efforts for long-term stability of the Korean Peninsula and the region.