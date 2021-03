Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea have topped 500 for the first time in 36 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday 505 new cases were reported Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 101-thousand-275.Friday's tally is the highest since 561 was recorded on February 19.Of the new cases, 490 are local transmissions and 15 are imported.Daily infections have been in the 300 to 400s with no signs of easing in the third wave of the outbreak, which began in mid-November.The number has been increasing in recent days as sporadic infections at public facilities and workplaces are spread through various gatherings.Authorities on Friday extended the current social distancing guidelines for two more weeks.