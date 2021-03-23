State Dept: Priority is Ensuring US on Same Page with Allies on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has stressed the importance of being on the same page as its allies and partners in regards to North Korea.In a Friday briefing, the department's deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said that President Biden and his national security team are beginning to assess the situation, referring to the North's latest missile launch.She said that one of the greatest priorities right now is ensuring the U.S. is on the same page as its allies and partners when it comes to North Korea.Porter reiterated that the ballistic missile launch was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles of the State Department's Bureau of International Organization Affairs also said Friday that the launches obviously violate multiple UNSC resolutions and threaten the region and the broader international community.She said North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs undermine the global nonproliferation regime and the U.S. will continue to deal with it appropriately within the Security Council context and hold discussions with allies.