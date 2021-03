Five European nations on the UN Security Council have requested the council meet to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches.According to foreign media outlets including the AFP, Britain, France, Estonia, Ireland and Norway have asked for a closed-door meeting of the council to be held Tuesday.Council member nations also earlier held a virtual meeting of the North Korea sanctions committee and most of the 15 UNSC members expressed concern over the latest test-firing, according to the Associated Press.A ballistic missile launch is a violation of Security Council resolutions.North Korea officially confirmed Friday that it successfully test-fired two new tactical guided missiles the previous day.