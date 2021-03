Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden has nominated the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam to become assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.Daniel Kritenbrink, a veteran diplomat, is considered an Asia expert with considerable knowledge on Chinese affairs.His nomination is believed to reflect the policy direction of the Biden administration, which has labeled China a greatest threat.Kritenbrink has been Washington's envoy in Hanoi since 2017 and previously served at the National Security Council and the U.S. embassy in China.If confirmed, he will replace David Stilwell, who stepped down as assistant secretary of state when Biden took office.