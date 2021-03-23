Gov't Urges Public to Actively Abide by Quarantine Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has called for the public's more active participation in quarantine measures as social distancing guidelines have been extended for two more weeks with little sign of COVID-19 cases decreasing.In a virus response meeting Saturday, Kim Hee-kyeum, a senior official at the Interior and Safety Ministry, said that more people were making weekend outings as the weather improves and blossom starts to appear on trees.He explained that local by-elections on April 7 and religious events next month such as Easter and Ramadan pose difficulties for quarantine efforts and asked citizens to abide by safety rules when outdoors or taking part in faith activities.Authorities and local governments are asked to step up onsite inspections.Kim also vowed to thoroughly prepare for vaccinations that will begin on ordinary senior citizens aged 75 and older from April 1.He urged family members living with elderly people to help them with paperwork, such as applying for a vaccination consent form.