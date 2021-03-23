Menu Content

N. Korea says U.S. criticism of missile launch is a "provocation"

Write: 2021-03-27 14:06:47Update: 2021-03-27 14:28:44

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Saturday said U.S. President Joe Biden's criticism of its recent missile launches was a "provocation," claiming the firings are an exercise of its right to self-defense and warning the U.S. will face "something that is not good" if such "thoughtless remarks" continue.

Vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party Ri Pyong-chol made the statement, a day after Biden said the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday was a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Ri said the U.S. ships nuclear assets into the Koran peninsula and can launch missiles whenever it wants, but criticizes North Korea for conducing a tactical weapons test.

Ri said it was "gangster logic" for Washington to criticize Pyongyang.

He also said the North has no choice but to build "invincible physical power" to defend its own country at a time when Seoul and Washington continue to conduct combined military exercises and pose a military threat to the Korean peninsula.

North Korea confirmed Friday it test-fired new tactical guided missiles a day earlier. It marked the North's first launch of ballistic missiles in a year and the first since the inauguration of the Biden administration.
