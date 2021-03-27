S. Korea, US Defense Officials Deeply Concerned by NK Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior defense officials of South Korea and the United States have expressed deep concern over North Korea's recent missile launches, shared information and discussed response measures.Seoul's Defense Ministry said its North Korea policy director Cho Yong-geun held phone talks with David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, on Friday.Both sides stressed that North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and beyond.They vowed to continue cooperation to have the North refrain from provocative and menacing acts and abide by international obligations.The allies will closely cooperate, including with Japan, to effectively deter threats from Pyongyang.Helvey also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea.