Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US Defense Officials Deeply Concerned by NK Missile Launch

Write: 2021-03-27 14:08:46Update: 2021-03-27 14:32:52

S. Korea, US Defense Officials Deeply Concerned by NK Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior defense officials of South Korea and the United States have expressed deep concern over North Korea's recent missile launches, shared information and discussed response measures.

Seoul's Defense Ministry said its North Korea policy director Cho Yong-geun held phone talks with David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, on Friday.

Both sides stressed that North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and beyond.

They vowed to continue cooperation to have the North refrain from provocative and menacing acts and abide by international obligations.

The allies will closely cooperate, including with Japan, to effectively deter threats from Pyongyang.

Helvey also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >