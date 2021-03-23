Ramen King of Korea Passes Away Leaving Behind Nongshim Shin Ramyun

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The founder of South Korea's largest ramen manufacturer Nongshim died on Saturday. Shin Choon-ho was behind many of the world's most-loved ramen brands, that made his company the world's fifth largest ramen producer.Kim Bum-soo has the obituary for Korea's noodle king.Report: Shin Choon-ho, the founder of South Korean instant ramen noodle company Nongshim, passed away early on Saturday morning at 91.The food and beverage tycoon had been staying at Seoul National University hospital, suffering chronic illness, according to the company.Under Chairman Shin's leadership, Nongshim became the world's fifth largest ramen manufacturer while keeping the number one position in the South Korean market.Shin was behind some of the most popular ramen products, such as the spicy Shin Ramyun, which alone takes up over 15 percent of instant noodle sales in Korea and has received cult status internationally.His flagship products also include Chapaghetti and Neoguri, the mixture of which creates another hit dish Chapaguri, which was introduced in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" and became a viral hit and a popular choice for quick meal.As well as ramen, Nongshim is also the manufacturer of some of Korea's most popular snacks, including the shrimp-flavored Saewookkang chips.Shin pushed Nongshim to become one of Korea's most global manufacturers, with his products made in Korea, China, Japan, Australia and the United States sold in over 100 countries worldwide.The late Nongshin chairman was the younger brother of Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder of South Korea and Japan-based conglomerate Lotte Group.Nongshim is expected to be run by the founder's son and current vice chairman, Shin Dong-won.Shin Choon-ho's funeral will be held on Tuesday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.