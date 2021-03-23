Worldwide Vigil Honors Atlanta Shooting Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A worldwide vigil for the victims of the recent shootings in Atlanta was held virtually on Friday, drawing thousands of participants.Hosted by the Korean American Coalition(KAC) of Metro Atlanta, the vigil featured speakers who pledged to fight against anti-Asian violence and hate crimes.Sarah Park, president of KAC Metro-Atlanta, said the injustice cannot continue into future generations.The White House also said in a statement delivered by Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond that the president has made clear that he condemns the rise in anti-Asian violence and that hate can have no safe harbor in America.A group of four Korean-American members of the U.S. House of Representatives also issued a joint statement underscoring solidarity.They said no one action, level of government or individual can stop Asian hate, but that by coming together and bringing allies with us, progress can be made that will keep the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community safe and honor the lost lives.The vigil was held in Atlanta, Georgia, but also streamed live around the world.Last week's deadly shootings claimed eight lives including six women of Asian descent.