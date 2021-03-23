S. Korea Reports 482 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 482 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid signs of a resurgence in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 101-thousand-757.The daily figure slightly dropped from Saturday, when it surpassed 500 for the first time in 36 days.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 462 are local transmissions and 20 are imported.About two thirds of the local cases came from the greater Seoul metro area, with 135 in the capital city, 150 in Gyeonggi Province and 32 in Incheon. In other parts of the nation, the southern port city of Busan recorded 56 cases, 10 in Daegu and the rest of the country adding 79 cases.One more death has been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-722. The fatality rate stands at one-point-69 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by one to 104.