Gov't to Hand out 4th Relief Package from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin to dole out emergency cash payouts on Monday to help small business owners and freelancers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Finance Ministry on Sunday, the extra budget-funded fourth relief package will benefit four-point-83 million small businesses and self-employed people, providing six-point-seven trillion won worth of relief funds.From Monday, up to five million won each will be given to small-sized merchants and the self-employed who witnessed drops in sales.The government already selected some two-point-seven million beneficiaries last week as their sales drops were confirmed by their tax records.The government plans to send text messages to the beneficiaries on Monday to dole out the payouts.Payouts will begin next month for those who need to present documents to prove that their sales dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.