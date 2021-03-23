Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Hand out 4th Relief Package from Monday

Write: 2021-03-28 12:49:10Update: 2021-03-28 13:51:25

Gov't to Hand out 4th Relief Package from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin to dole out emergency cash payouts on Monday to help small business owners and freelancers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Finance Ministry on Sunday, the extra budget-funded fourth relief package will benefit four-point-83 million small businesses and self-employed people, providing six-point-seven trillion won worth of relief funds.

From Monday, up to five million won each will be given to small-sized merchants and the self-employed who witnessed drops in sales.

The government already selected some two-point-seven million beneficiaries last week as their sales drops were confirmed by their tax records.

The government plans to send text messages to the beneficiaries on Monday to dole out the payouts.

Payouts will begin next month for those who need to present documents to prove that their sales dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >