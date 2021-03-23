38 North: Drydock Movement May Indicate Launch of New Ballistic Missile Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country is probably preparing to launch a new ballistic missile submarine.38 North presented the analysis on Friday, citing commercial satellite imagery of the Sinpo South Shipyard from Wednesday.The website said that the imagery indicates the floating drydock, normally moored at a nearby pier, has recently been repositioned alongside the construction hall’s submarine-launch quay.38 North said this drydock has seldom been observed positioned next to the quay.It said that the repositioned drydock may indicate the new ballistic missile submarine is ready to be rolled out and launched in the near future.It added that the drydock may be there for rail alignment adjustments with those on the quay, as no submarine is known to have been launched from this location as of yet.