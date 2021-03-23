Seoul Mayoral Candidates to Canvass in Southern Seoul on 4th Campaign Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party candidates for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-elections will both canvass in the southern part of the city on the fourth day of official campaigning.The ruling Democratic Party's (DP) Park Young-sun will seek voters' support at the Express Bus Terminal in the Seocho district on Sunday morning before meeting with shop owners at the terminal.Park will attend an opening ceremony of a supporters' association in the Jongno area on Sunday afternoon and meet with citizens in the form of a talk show at Gangnam Station in the evening.The main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) Oh Se-hoon will campaign in the streets of Gangman district on Sunday afternoon.Oh will then head to the Samsung area for a joint campaign with Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party.Oh also plans to canvass in various places in the Gwanak and Geumcheon districts.