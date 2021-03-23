JCS Chiefs from 12 Countries Issue Joint Statement Condemning Myanmar Army for Violence

Photo : KBS News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairmen of 12 countries, including South Korea and the United States, issued a joint statement condemning the deadly violence by the Myanmar army against its civilians.According to Seoul's JCS on Sunday, the JCS leaders said in the statement that as the chiefs of defense, they condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services.In the statement released on Saturday, the JCS chiefs also urged Myanmar's armed forces to cease the violence and work to restore its credibility to the people of Myanmar that it lost through its actions.The 12 nations that joined the U.S.-led statement include South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Canada and Greece.Security forces in Myanmar reportedly killed more than 100 people on Saturday, including some children.