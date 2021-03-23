N. Korea to Hold Conference of Cell Secretaries in Early April

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will reportedly hold in early April a conference of the secretaries of "party cells," the grassroots units of the ruling Workers Party.Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 people.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling party decided to convene the sixth conference of cell secretaries to discuss and guide their affairs in order to prioritize the position and role of the party cells.The KCNA said the conference is also about consolidating the party organizationally and ideologically, and to discuss issues related to the fundamental improvement of the current projects by party cells.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to attend the conference, which will likely discuss roles and missions of cell secretaries to facilitate the achievement of the North's new five-year economic development plan announced in the 8th Party Congress.