Protesters took to the streets in San Francisco for rallies and a march to condemn anti-Asian crimes and violence.Jin Duck and Kyung Sik Kim Foundation, an association of Koreans in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Comfort Women's Justice Coalition held a memorial service for the victims of the recent shootings in Atlanta and a peace rally as well as a march for Asian human rights.The groups held the memorial service for the victims of the shooting first at Saint Mary's Square in San Francisco, where a statue for comfort women stands.The participants then marched down the street to Union Square, holding slogans that read "Stop Asian hate" or "Stop violence."The head of the foundation estimated about three thousand people participated in the march.